Northern Trust Corp Buys 44,806 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $80,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $5,861,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.