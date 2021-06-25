Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,010 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.54% of Helen of Troy worth $79,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $192,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HELE stock opened at $219.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $178.83 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.62.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

