NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.17 billion-6.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.50 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $7.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $760.57. The stock had a trading volume of 303,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,137,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $640.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $473.84 billion, a PE ratio of 90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $356.00 and a fifty-two week high of $776.80.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $676.23.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,804 shares of company stock valued at $59,453,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

