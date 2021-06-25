O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 299,552 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 7,031.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,812 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,552 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $27,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 96.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of BMO traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,037. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $106.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

