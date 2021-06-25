O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $21.71 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,241 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $21,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Eaton by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,202. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

