O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $34.03 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $34,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 1,349.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 316,488 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Masco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Masco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 230,029 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

Masco stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. 74,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,359. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

