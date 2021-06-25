O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $73.76 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 92,991 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises about 1.6% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $73,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Waters by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $368,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 8.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 78.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 20,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $5.52 on Friday, hitting $339.06. 15,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.77. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $349.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

