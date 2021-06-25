O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 93,687 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 401.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,687 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $23,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $864,584,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.80. 8,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.20. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $224.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

