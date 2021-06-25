O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,286 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $19,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in R. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

NYSE R traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $74.34. 2,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,455. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $89.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

