O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 18,184 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,184 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Bank OZK worth $16,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $74,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.21. 11,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.80. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OZK. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

