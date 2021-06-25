Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Bought by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,302,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,576 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up 1.9% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5,797.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,923,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,706 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,113 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,463,000. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 172,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $1,138,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,620,295 shares in the company, valued at $149,520,149.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,022,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,271,842.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,899,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,585,409 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCSL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,679. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

