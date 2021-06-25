Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) target price on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Ocean Outdoor stock opened at GBX 8.10 ($0.11) on Thursday. Ocean Outdoor has a 52 week low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.40 ($0.11). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.74.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

