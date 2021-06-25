Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Given Outperform Rating at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $28.07 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $1,394,976.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,014 shares of company stock worth $1,848,636. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,921,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,501,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,525,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.