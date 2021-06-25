OneRoot Network Hits Market Capitalization of $471,527.60 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $471,527.60 and approximately $44,290.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 48.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00054174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.36 or 0.00580669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00038749 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

