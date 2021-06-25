Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 112.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 22,643.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 901,445 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,699,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 63.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ontrak by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ontrak alerts:

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $2,731,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $346,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,866 shares of company stock valued at $9,186,578 in the last three months. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

OTRK stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 2.35.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.