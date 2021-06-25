Open Platform (OPEN) Trading Down 35.1% This Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, Open Platform has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $64,231.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

