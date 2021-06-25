Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 547,731 shares.The stock last traded at $50.56 and had previously closed at $50.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTEX. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 68.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

