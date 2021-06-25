OpenDAO Market Capitalization Tops $7.05 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00054193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.00587725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038248 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

