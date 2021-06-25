OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce $17.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.79 million. OptiNose posted sales of $10.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $82.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.25 million to $83.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $135.42 million, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $142.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in OptiNose by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPTN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. 20,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,496. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

