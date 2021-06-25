Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORMP. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of ORMP opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $427.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.90. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.31% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

