Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of ORN opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Orion Group by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

