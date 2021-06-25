Oxygen Reaches Market Capitalization of $84.11 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $84.11 million and approximately $320,971.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00004272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,851,859 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

