Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,360 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

NYSE:AXS opened at $49.58 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.67.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

