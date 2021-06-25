Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 578 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WHR stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $120.69 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

