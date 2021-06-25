Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 49.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 41.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

NYSE:LSI opened at $107.60 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.37. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

