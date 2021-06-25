Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,401 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 72,979 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 79.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,573,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.