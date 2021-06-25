Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 148.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,249,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

NYSE:BC opened at $97.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.88. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

