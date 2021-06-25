Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of ImmunityBio stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -20.45.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,464,522.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

