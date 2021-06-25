Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pandora A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DNB Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HSBC upgraded Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pandora A/S presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

PANDY stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $729.35 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.