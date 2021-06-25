Park Lawn Co. (PLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
Park Lawn stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$33.70. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,966. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$21.94 and a 12-month high of C$35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$999.78 million and a P/E ratio of 36.09.
Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.
About Park Lawn
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.
Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.