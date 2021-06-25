Park Lawn Co. (PLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Park Lawn stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$33.70. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,966. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$21.94 and a 12-month high of C$35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$999.78 million and a P/E ratio of 36.09.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

PLC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.94.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.