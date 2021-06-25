Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 164.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $492,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $353,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $2,066,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 181.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.46.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PH stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $170.30 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.18.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

