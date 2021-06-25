Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Sector Perform”

National Bankshares lowered shares of Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PSI. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 target price (up from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.75.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$9.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of C$751.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.56. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$4.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.50.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is -472.22%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.