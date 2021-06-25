Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives $27.03 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PASG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard Steven Morris acquired 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PASG. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $86,697,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 35.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,468,000 after buying an additional 787,946 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $11,811,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 44.6% in the first quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 268,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $779.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.