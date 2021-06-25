Patientory (PTOY) Market Cap Achieves $1.25 Million

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Patientory has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $33,730.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00053557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00021075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.30 or 0.00591232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038462 BTC.

About Patientory

PTOY is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

