Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Lifted to B at TheStreet

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PDCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of PDCO opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

