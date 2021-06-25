Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.