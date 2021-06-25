Paul J. Hennessy Sells 400 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $17,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,167.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vroom stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.16. 2,900,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,096. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a PE ratio of -23.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 245.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered their target price on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

