Paula Bell Acquires 49 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell bought 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £123.48 ($161.33).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total value of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74).

On Monday, May 24th, Paula Bell bought 51 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £126.99 ($165.91).

On Monday, April 26th, Paula Bell purchased 48 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £123.36 ($161.17).

Shares of LON SPT opened at GBX 247.21 ($3.23) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 733.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12. Spirent Communications plc has a one year low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a one year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 279.57 ($3.65).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

