Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

PAYX traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.61. 3,119,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,511. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $106.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

