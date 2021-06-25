Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.340-3.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.61. 3,145,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

