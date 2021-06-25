PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 243,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POW. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Powered Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:POW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,426 shares. Powered Brands has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

