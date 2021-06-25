PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 146,722 Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 146,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Prospector Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRSR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRSR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.71. 50,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,881. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

