PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 172,614 OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 172,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Shares of OCA Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,775. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88.

About OCA Acquisition

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

