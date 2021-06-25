PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 199,897 Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 199,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.39% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPHY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

