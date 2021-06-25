Peel Hunt Raises Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Price Target to GBX 900

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fuller, Smith & Turner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 880 ($11.50).

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

LON FSTA opened at GBX 857.58 ($11.20) on Thursday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 486 ($6.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 977.73 ($12.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 873.20. The stock has a market cap of £529.54 million and a PE ratio of -14.76.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.