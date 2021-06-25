Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gear4music (LON:G4M)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gear4music (LON:G4M) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock.

G4M opened at GBX 970 ($12.67) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 905.88. The company has a market cap of £203.22 million and a P/E ratio of 28.02. Gear4music has a 12 month low of GBX 374.91 ($4.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

