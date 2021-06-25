Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50.70 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 49.25 ($0.64). Approximately 125,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 163,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47.

About Pelatro (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

