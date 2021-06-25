Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft Sells 15,000 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at $29,022,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PTON stock opened at $121.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.91. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 196.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,846,000 after purchasing an additional 165,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,124,000 after acquiring an additional 368,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $465,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.