Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New $624,000 Investment in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Trean Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $2,194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trean Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:TIG opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.47. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trean Insurance Group news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products.

