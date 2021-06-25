Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,300 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

HES stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

